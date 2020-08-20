close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
August 20, 2020

Aima Baig wins internet with spectacular dance video

Thu, Aug 20, 2020

A dance video of singer Aima Baig is going viral on the internet.

Shared by the popular "weddingshadding" Instagram page, the video shows the singer dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song, "Yaar To He Dildar To He" along with  photographer  Adnan Qazi on his sister's wedding ceremony.

The song was originally picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. 

Check out the dance video:



