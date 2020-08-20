Aima Baig wins internet with spectacular dance video

A dance video of singer Aima Baig is going viral on the internet.

Shared by the popular "weddingshadding" Instagram page, the video shows the singer dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song, "Yaar To He Dildar To He" along with photographer Adnan Qazi on his sister's wedding ceremony.

The song was originally picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Check out the dance video:







