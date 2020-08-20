Komal Aziz Khan reaches one million followers on Instagram

TV actress Komal Aziz Khan has become the latest Pakistani diva to have reached one million followers on Instagram.

The Raaz-e-Ulfat actress on Thursday treated her fans with a brand new picture, leaving her fans awestruck with her look.

According to the actress, the look was from her new drama in which she played the character of 'Shireen'.

Meanwhile, 7th Sky Entertainment said Raaz-e-Ulfat which also features Komal Aziz, "continues to be the best among the rest".









