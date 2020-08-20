Sara Ali Khan had a secret affair with Sushant Singh: report

Months after the death of Sushant Singh, one of his friends has revealed that the late Bollywood actor was in love with Sara Ali Khan.

Samuel Haokip revealed that the pair was inseparable and totally in love during the promotions of "Kedarnath", the film which marked Sara's debut in the Indian film industry.

“I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love… they were inseparable… so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships,” Samuel wrote on Instagram.

