Kangana Ranaut hits out at Deepika Padukone over her claims about depression

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is targeting Deepika Padukone with all guns blazing, criticizing her for raising her voice about mental health illnesses.

The Queen actor slammed the Padmaavat star by bringing back her previous statements about mental health and questioning her depression diagnosis.

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana had said: “Yeh jo depression theory hai, yeh Deepika Padukone ji hai woh achanak se 2015-16 mein kehti hain ki ‘2008 mein mujhe dump kiya gaya tha, toh mujhe uska depression aaj ho gaya hai. Aath saalon baad. Uske baad, beech mein unke affairs bhi chal rahe hain, woh ache se kaam bhi kar rahin hain, woh bahar jaake sajti sawartin bhi hain, sab kuch hota hai, shaadi bhi ho rahi hai, but depression bhi saath saath mein hai. Aisa kaise depression hota hai joki aath saal baad hota hai?”

“Because I know that people struggling with mental illness, a huge part of their life, goes completely dysfunctional and it is arguable ‘can they fully tap into their potential as professionals in their personal lives?’ And most people say that they can’t because of their limitations,” she added.

“Aur phir dekhiye, uska jo pura racket jo hai woh uss tarah ke comments ko like and retweet karne lagta hai,” she said.

Deepika, however, had never claimed that her depression had been caused by her failed relationships. In a blog written for The New York Times, she wrote: “On paper, that should have been a great period in my life — I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did.”