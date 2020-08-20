Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie breaks silence after his flirty comment on Kourtney Kardashian's post

Sofia Richie has revealed that she could not even sleep after ending her three-year romance with on-off boyfriend Scott Disick.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old took to Instagram for the first time since the news broke, asking her followers for film suggestions as she struggled to sleep.



Reaching out to her fellow social media users for support, Sofia penned: 'Can't sleep, any good movie suggestions?'

Sofia's post comes amid speculations that Scott and Kourtney have rekindled their romance as he left flirty comment under the reality star's recent swimsuit snap from their glamping trip to Idaho.



Lionel Richie's daughter, who failed to comment on her rumoured split from the reality star, 37, is said to have hoped the former couple would've stayed together as the businessman initiated the break-up due to his 'dedication to his three children'.

The celebrity offspring brushed their 'separation' aside as she enjoyed a game of tennis with her pals, before experiencing insomnia as she laid in bed.