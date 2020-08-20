Brad Pitt quashes speculations about him sharing screen with Harry Styles

Film fanatics have been rejoicing ever since chitchat was sparked about the British singer and actor Harry Styles joining Hollywood's golden boy, Brad Pitt for a film.

However, ET Canada has some bad news for fans of the two heartthrobs, as a representative of the Fight Club actor clarified that he will not be starring alongside the former One Direction member in the film Faster, Cheaper, Better.

Claims had been circulating that the two would be starring in a film that tails "the great and inevitable changes that are coming in the trucking industry."

Rumours had started doing rounds after Vértice Cine, a Latin-American and European film distributor, broke the casting news about the film it reportedly got rights to.

As per CapitalFM, the synopsis of the film reads: "The film spans 20 years in multiple locations with intertwined stories of countless characters including a union boss, a young businessman, an inland farm manager, and a tech millionaire whose lives are cut short when the automation and artificial intelligence transform the world as we know it. In the end, everyone must face the meaning of being human."

Vértice Cine had also added pictures of the two stars which stirred confusion amongst fans.