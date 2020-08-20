Kangana Ranaut questions Aamir Khan's silence in demanding justice for Sushant Singh

Kangana Ranaut has once again come forth attacking Aamir Khan, this time over staying silent on Sushant SIngh Rajput death case.

In an exclusive conversation with Indian TV channel, the actress went on to question the of a few big Bollywood actors who are not demanding justice for the late actor.

Particularly, she mentions Aamir Khan who worked with Sushant in his mega blockbuster PK.

The actress starts by saying that no one from the film industry asked for a CBI probe in connection with the case.

She went on to add that even Aamir Khan did not raise his voice, who had earlier worked with Sushant.

Kangana added that the entire industry works as a gang protecting one another, which is why Aamir is not raising his voice in the case and so is Anushka Sharma.

The Panga actress said that these actors do not even have the decency to say a word for a colleague from the industry who has died.

Kangana further mentions that while a few of them have spoken up now, the rest of them are still hiding.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India had ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The top court also directed the Mumbai police to hand over all the evidence collected in the actor’s death case to the CBI.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.