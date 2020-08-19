Trailer for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' likely to become most-disliked video in India

Aamir Khan is facing criticism after his meeting with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in Istanbul.

Indian Twitter users trolled the actor for meeting the First Lady whose country they said backs Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

Supporters of India's ruling party also called on people to boycott Aamir Khan's upcoming film titled "Laal Singh Chaddha".

Several Twitter users said they would make trailer of Aamir's film the most-disliked video on YouTube after Alia Bhatt's "Sadak 2".

The trailer for Alia's upcoming film became the third most disliked video of all time after it was released on August 12, 2020.

The first trailer of Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 was released on August 12.

The film features Booja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy in important roles.