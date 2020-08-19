Mahira Khan pays rich tribute to ‘real life heroes’ on World Humanitarian Day

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has paid rich tribute to real life heroes, who risk their lives every single day to save the lives of others, on World Humanitarian Day.



Mahira, who was named UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan in November last year, turned to Instagram and shared a video of UN’s refugees agency and wrote, “Today is World Humanitarian Day and we are celebrating humanitarians around the globe, who risk their lives every single day to save the lives of others.”

The Raees actress went on to say, “These are our #RealLifeHeroes. With COVID19, 2020 is a truly extraordinary year where humanitarians – including UNHCR staff and refugees themselves – are doing extraordinary things to help save and improve the lives of people caught in emergency upon emergency.”

Mahira thanked them with all her heart and saluted their courage and dedication. She said, “We thank them with all heart. We salute them, their courage and their dedication.”

In November last year, Mahira Khan was named as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan.