Wed Aug 19, 2020
Web Desk
August 19, 2020

Sushant Singh death: Indian top court orders CBI probe

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 19, 2020

Indian supreme court has ordered CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, according to Indian media.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

Following the SC verdict, the Chhhichhore actor’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande tweeted, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins.”

She also dubbed this judgement as the first step towards justice in Sushant Singh case.

The top court also directed the Mumbai police to hand over all the evidence collected in the actor’s death case to the CBI.


