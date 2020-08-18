Babar Azam becomes only Pakistani batter to be ranked in top five ICC rankings for all formats

KARACHI: Babar Azam has become the only Pakistani cricketer to be listed in the top five of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) batting rankings in all three formats.



In a post on Twitter, the ICC highlighted and lauded 25-year-old Azam for putting another feather to his cap and making Pakistan proud.

"Babar Azam – the only batsman in the top five of the ICC Batting Rankings in all three formats," the global cricket body wrote on Twitter.

The current captain of Pakistan's ODI team, Azam is the top cricketer in the global T20I batting rankings, third in the one-day standings, and fifth in the Test list.



The top batter is currently part of the Pakistani cricket team playing against England in a Test series. He has a fine career Test average of 45.12 from 26 matches.

Azam's five Test hundreds have all come since the start of 2018, during which time he has scored 1,375 runs in 15 matches at a hugely impressive average of 65.47.