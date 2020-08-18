Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul arrives in Pakistan

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul has arrived in Pakistan, according to Jang reporter Matloob Hussain.

According to the report, Engin Altan, who portrays the titular role in Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi will be meeting various social and political personalities during his visit to Pakistan.



Engin Altan's will further strengthen the cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkey as in the future there will be more opportunities to produce quality dramas and films with joint productions between the two countries.

Earlier, there were reports that Engin Altan will also be meeting three Pakistani children from Make-A-Wish Foundation today.

He will be live and will talk to the the Pakistani children on the official Facebook handle of Make-A-Wish Pakistan at 6:00 PM today to fulfill their most cherished desire of meeting their favourite actor.

Recently, Altan Duzyatan visited the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul and wished his Pakistani fans a very Happy Independence Day on August 14.