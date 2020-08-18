'Sushant Singh Rajput death seems highly likely a murder case': actor's family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe has been unraveling the truth around the actor's mysterious demise and with each passing day, shocking pieces of information come to the surface.

According to the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh, there are very, very high chances that the actor was murdered.

He said that after Sushant's death, his flatmate Sidharth Pithani remained in constant touch with the bereaved family till the time an FIR was filed.

"But after a case was registered (in Patna), he started helping Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty," the lawyer said.

"Till the time we filed the FIR, Pithani was in contact with the family and gave an impression that it was a suicide and that Sushant was under depression. The bereaved family was believing the same. But once the FIR was registered (by Sushant's father KK Singh), he was helping Rhea by sharing that email."

He added, "It was at that point that the family felt it could be a murder. Now, from what he has done and questions that have appeared, the chances are very, very high that it could be a murder," Singh told IANS.

The lawyer also raised questions on the autopsy report, claiming a lot of "discrepancies".

"The autopsy was not shared with anybody for long. It is silent on the effect of hanging on the body, like popping out of eyes, bone-snapping etc; nothing is there. I don't think even nail clippings have been taken for testing," Vikas Singh said.

He went on to state that the autopsy was conducted at a hospital that "is infamous for providing certificates in lieu of money."

"Though the autopsy is silent on a lot of things, like was there a stool to hang, whether he could have hanged himself or not, and so on. I hope that the CBI as a very professional and efficient agency will address these important questions and reach a logical conclusion," the lawyer added.

"The mark on Sushant's body was a very uniform mark; such a mark can typically be made by a belt," he said, adding that he wasn't sure if it was a dog leash or some kind of a belt.



"I'm sure that a big electronic trail would be there... the Central Bureau of Investigation will definitely be able to make out a proper case with the help of electronic evidence available," Singh said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment in Bandra on June 14.

The actor had hung himself reportedly.