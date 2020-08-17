Aamir Khan criticised for meeting Turkish First Lady

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is being criticized on social media after his meeting with Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan.

Indian Twitter users started trolling the actor after the First Lady shared her pictures with Khan.

"I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" she wrote.



