Kareena Kapoor reveals she sometimes loses patience with son Taimur

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently announced she is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has revealed that sometimes she loses her patience with son Taimur Ali Khan.



In an interview recently, the Good Newws actress opened up about parenting the three-year-old son, saying “Taimur brings out best in me and the worst. Also, even I lose my patience sometimes.”

Kareena further said Taimur was teaching her the kind of mother he wanted her to be.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena made headlines last week after they revealed that they were expecting their second child.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a joint statement.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

The film was set to release in December 2020, but owing to coronavirus pandemic its release has been delayed by a year.