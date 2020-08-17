Alia Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’ trailer becomes most disliked YouTube video in India

The trailer of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Sadak 2 has become the third most disliked video of all time after it was released on August 12, 2020.



The first trailer of Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 was released on August 12. The film also features Booja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy, who is the youngest brother of filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Netizens trolled Sadak 2 trailer shortly it was released on YouTube and shared on social media platforms as they see the film as a prime example of nepotism in the Bollywood.

The trailer has received 11 million dislikes till now following 11.6 million dislikes for Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber’s song Baby in 2010 and the highest 18.2 million dislikes for the video (rewind of the year 2018) posted by YouTube itself.

Also, Sadak 2 trailer has become the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others have received massive backlash over nepotism since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The film will be released on August 28.

