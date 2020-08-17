Ayeza Khan thanks fans for 'love and wishes' on sixth wedding anniversary

Much-adored Pakistani showbiz stars Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, have thanked their fans for love and wishes they sent them on their big day.

The 'Mehar Posh' star took to Instagram on Monday and shared a loved-up picture with her hubby. The super celebrity thanked the admirers to double her bliss on the special occasion.

She captioned the post: "Thank you everyone for your love and wishes"

Earlier, Ayeza Khan shared a heartfelt note for husband Danish Taimoor to mark the wedding anniversary.

She wrote: "I don’t believe in soulmates. I don’t believe there is a perfect human being for every one of us out there. It’s just that every relationship takes time, sacrifices and a ton of hard work to succeed."



Ayeza continued: "He may not be my soul mate but he’s definitely someone that my soul needs."

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor got married in 2014 and have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.

On the work front, the celebrity couple is currently seen in romantic drama series 'Mehar Posh'.







