Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan take a trip down memory lane with childhood photos on dad Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who celebrated her 25th birthday last week, and brother Ibrahim Khan extended sweet birthday wishes to their dad Saif Ali Khan as he turns 50 on Sunday.



Sharing sweet childhood photos with father on Instagram, the Simmba actress wrote, “Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Ibrahim Khan turned to photo-video sharing app and posted a childhood photo with father.

He captioned it, “Happy Birthday Dad.”

Sara and Ibrahim are currently spending quality time with mom Amrita Singh. The Love Aaj Kal actress has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from her vacation.

Sara Ali Khan also celebrated her 25th birthday with the mother and brother.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.