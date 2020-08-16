Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Leading Pakistani celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday.



The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up throwback photo with the hubby and penned down a heartfelt note for him.

She wrote, “I don’t believe in soulmates. I don’t believe there is a perfect human being for every one of us out there. It’s just that every relationship takes time, sacrifices and a ton of hard work to succeed.”

She further said, “It’s been six years since our marriage and almost more than 12 years since I have known him, and I can tell you one thing. I have never felt more comfortable or safe around anyone else but him. And I am nothing but grateful for that.”

“He may not be my soul mate but he’s definitely someone that my soul needs,” Ayeza Khan added with a hashtag #6thweddinganniversary.

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor got married in 2014 and have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.

On the work front, the celebrity couple is currently seen in romantic drama series Mehar Posh.