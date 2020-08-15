Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' new promo released

The team of Bigg Boss has shared new promo still of the reality TV show season 14 and the picture of host Salman Khan has taken the internet by storm.

The Bigg Boss 14 official Twitter handle shared the new photo of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, wherein the actor could be seen mopping the floor of the living room.

It tweeted, "Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega! (Finish your household work, because now the scene will change)."

Last week, the first teaser of the show was launched on August 9, which appears to have been shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown.

In the official video, the Bharat actor could be heard saying, "Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker is liye uga raha hun chawal, aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020 (Lockdown brought a speed breaker in everyone's life, which is why I am growing rice and running tractor. But now the time will change because Bigg Boss 2020 coming.)"

This will be Salman Khan’s eleventh season as the host of the reality show.

