Noah Reid of 'Schitt's Creek' fame gets hitched to Clare Stone

Good news for Schitt’s Creek fans as star of the show, Noah Reid after his wedding on the series, has tied the knot in real life as well.

The 33-year-old actor who played Patrick Brewer, David Rose’s love interest on Schitt’s Creek, exchanged vows with actor Clare Stone in an enchanting beach wedding on Lake Huron last month.

The actor made the announcement on Friday after which the entire cast of the show as well as fans were left gushing over the entrancing photos from the ceremony.

Dan Levy, Reid’s on-screen paramour dropped a couple of emojis in the comment section to show how he felt after the news, while Annie Murphy, who essayed the role of Alexis Rose, wrote in all caps: “UGGHHH GOSSHHHHH” with a heart-struck face.



Reid had announced his engagement back in 2018 on New Year’s Eve with a selfie featuring Clare, who held up her hand and flaunted her engagement ring.