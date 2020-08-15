Swara Bhaskar defends Rhea Chakraborty as she gets subjected to ‘dangerous media trial’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar came to the defense of Rhea Charkaborty as criticism piles up against her on the internet in the midst of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Turning to Twitter, the Veere Di Wedding actor slammed all trolls sending hateful tweets to Chakraborty and ‘unfairly’ blaming her for the death of the Chhichore actor.

“Rhea is being subjected to a bizarre & dangerous media trial fuel led by hugely problematic impulses of mob justice. I hope the Hon’ble #SupremeCourt will pay heed & take fake news spinners & conspiracy theorists like Repooplic, Poopindia & others to task. Let the law decide,” she tweeted.

She went on to talk about her tweet and was quoted by Hindustan Times saying: “I can’t speak for others. I always stand up for what I think is right and we should not act like the judges, lawyers and investigators. It’s not our job as a society but a job for the courts.”