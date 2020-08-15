Ranbir Kapoor’s detailed confession about cheating on Deepika Padukone: throwback

Ranbir Kapoor addressed his infamous break-up with Deepika Padukone in an interview back in 2011

Bollywood’s former couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were undoubtedly one of the most sought-after pair in the industry.

However, after their relationship came to a crashing and ugly end, the Barfi star landed in the bad books of many for cheating on his Tamasha costar.

Admitting to that fact and addressing his infamous break-up with Deepika in an interview back in 2011 with Stardust magazine, Ranbir said he had been immature during their relationship.

"Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness. You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed?" he confessed.

Soon after they broke up, Ranbir and Katrina Kaif drew close, leading fans into suspicion that she may have been the 'other woman' in their relationship.

"Infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't [expletive] around with it,” Ranbir added.