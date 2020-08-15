Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI meets actor's family members to record statements

Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation has become more complicated with each passing day.

However, with the case now being handled by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the actor's family and fans are pinning hopes to see justice soon.

On Friday, the agency met Sushant's family members, after meeting his father and sister Priyanka, to record their statements.

According to a report in Times Now, CBI’s team met SSR's family at an undisclosed location and recorded their statement.



The session lasted for over more than four hours, unlike the last month which went on for 90 minutes.



They also reportedly shared some evidence with CBI. However, it could be the many WhatsApp chats they had with Sushant.



The CBI is awaiting the decision from Supreme Court permitting it to launch an official probe in Maharashtra (Indian state where the incident occurred).

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 by apparent suicide.

He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment and now the Indian media suspects foul play in the actor's demise.