Billie Eilish to perform at 2020 Democratic Convention in US

Billie Eilish is all set to enthrall fans at the forthcoming 2020 Democratic Convention in the US, according to reports.

The songstress was announced alongside The Chicks, John Legend, Leon Bridges, Jennifer Hudson and Common to appear at the live stream event from August 17-20.

Stephanie Cutter - 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive - was quoted as saying: "These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November."

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president at the convention.



He recently selected Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. She is the first Black woman and South Asian American vice-presidential candidate for a major party.

Taylor Swift, Mindy Kaling and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman all celebrated Harris’ nomination earlier this week.