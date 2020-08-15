Humayun Saeed and Ali Zafar thankful for support after being named for civil award

Humayun Saeed and Ali Zafar will be among 184 people who will be bestowed a civil award by President Arif Alvi in honour of their work for Pakistan's betterment and showing excellence in their respective fields.



Actor Humayun Saeed and singer Ali Zafar, who will receive the Pride of Performance award, took to their social media handles on Friday and thanked Almighty for his blessings upon them. They were also thankful to their admirers and fans for all their love, support & appreciation.

Taking to Instagram, the renowned actor wrote: "Thank you Allah for Your infinite blessings, for all the success You have given me and for all the achievements You have bestowed upon me. It is my great honour to recieve Pride of Performance from Government of Pakistan. Thank you all for all your love, support & appreciation‬."

Singer Ali Zafar also shared his words: "Deeply honoured to be awarded with the “Pride of Performance” award by by the Govt of Pakistan. I bow down in humility & gratitude to God, forever indebted to my fans and supporters."

A list of 184 civil awards recipients was issued by the government on the Independence Day (Aug 14). All the recipients include actors, poets, soldiers, television anchors, singers and foreign dignitaries.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari and actor Talat Hussain will be receiving the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award, whereas the Nishan-i-Imtiaz award will be conferred upon renowned painter Sadequain Naqvi, singer Abida Perveen and late poet Ahmed Faraz.



Other recipients of civil awards include actress Resham, producer and drama writer Sultana Siddiqui, Syed Farooq Qaiser, drama actor Javed Mansoor Babar, and Habib-ur-Rehman Panerai.



The awards will be conferred by President Dr Arif Alvi on March 23 which is celebrated as Pakistan Resolution Day, according to a Cabinet Division press release.

Last year, Sajjad Ali, Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Mehwish Hayat, Babra Sharif, journalist Arshad Sharif, and comedian Iftikhar Thakur were the recipients of civil awards.