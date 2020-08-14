‘Bigg Boss 14’: Salman Khan’s latest picture from the sets surfaces

The latest adorable picture of Indian star Salman Khan from the sets of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 has surfaced on social media and it has won the hearts of the fans.



The adorable photo of the Dabangg actor was shared by Indian designer Ashley Rebello on his Instagram handle.

Posting the back shot of Salman Khan, Ashley wrote, “What’s coming next any guesses may be it’s @bigboss.14.official.”

Earlier, Indian media had reported that Salman, who has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, was back in Mumbai and the Bharat actor was spotted outside Mumbai’s Mehboob studio late on Monday night for the shooting of Bigg Boss 14.

The first promo of Bigg Boss 14, which appears to have been shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, was released on Saturday evening.

This will be Salman Khan’s eleventh season as the host of the show.

The Bigg Boss 14 is likely to start from the last week of September, according to Indian media.

On the other work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe. The film was set to release in May 2020 but postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.