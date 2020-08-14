Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul visits Pakistani consulate in Istanbul, wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, visited the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul and wished his Pakistani fans a very Happy Independence Day.



Pakistani consulate in Istanbul shared adorable photos of Ertugrul's visit and thanked the actor for it.

“Thank you to @eadksk__ for visiting our #Consulate General Today. You’re undoubtedly the most famous #Turkish Artist in #Pakistan right now and we wish you all the best in your future projects! #EyWallah,” the Pakistani consulate office tweeted with adorable photos.

“Diriliş #Ertuğrul’ star @eadksk__ wishing all #Pakistanis across the globe a very happy Independence day exclusively from our #Consulate General in Istanbul!,” it further said while sharing a short video clip wherein Altan could be heard extending wishes to his Pakistani fans on 74th Independence Day.

Earlier, Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan felicitated Pakistani nation on the Independence Day.

In a video message, Esra, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul said, “I am Esra Bilgic and on this 14th August, I would like to personally wish you all Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak. Pakistan Zindabad.”

The nation is celebrating 74th Independence Day today (Friday) with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.