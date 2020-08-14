Sajal Ali showers love on Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has showered love on late Bollywood actress Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary.



Commenting on the endearing post of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram, the Alif actress dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Sajal collaborated with Sridevi in Ravi Udyawar directorial MOM. The film was released in July 2017.

Sajal Ali also turned to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of Sridevi in her Instagram story.

Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai by drowning in a bathtub accidentally.

The legendary actress, started her career at the age four and had featured over five decades in almost 300 films. The most hit films include like Mr. India, Chandni, Chaal Baaz and Sadma etc.