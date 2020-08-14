Sara Ali Khan shares a special post for mom Amrita Singh

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday, shared a special post for mom Amrita Singh.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress shared two throwback photos of mother Amrita. The pictures clearly reflect Amrita’s love for the dogs.

Sharing the photos, Sara Ali Khan, who shares a great bond with mom, wrote, “Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy. Love you Maa. (It has been quarter century From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy. Love you Maa.”

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 25th birthday with family and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations.

She also shared a birthday cake seems to be from mom as it has “Quarter century ho gai Best mummy” written on it.

Sara's birthday coincided with her father's announcement that he and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child.

The couple, who has a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, made the announcement in a joint statement.

Saif Ali Khan had Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage.