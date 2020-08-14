Pakistani stars celebrate Independence Day with national enthusiasm

The Independence Day is being celebrated today with traditional zeal and fervour across the country. Just like all of us, the celebrities are equally enthusiastic regarding what this day represents.

Faysal Qureshi, Nadia Hussain and other Pakistani stars took to their social media handles to congratulate the nation on this special occasion.

They are celebrating Independence Day in their own style, rocking white and green ensembles specially designed for this important event.

Every actor wore a Green and White dress with a Pakistani flag in their hands and a wide smile on their faces.

Here are some beautiful pictures of our showbiz stars celebrating Independence Day with national enthusiasm. Have a look!

Actress/host/model Nadia Hussain looked gorgeous as she wore a traditional look with her pride on full display.

Actor Faysal Qureshi also looked stunning in green Kurta with Pakistani flag in hands.









