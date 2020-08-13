close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
August 13, 2020

Sanam Baloch shares daughter's pictures for the first time

TV&Showbiz

TV actress Sanam Baloch on Wednesday shared multiple pictures of her daughter for the first time.

The former morning show host used her Instagram stories to share the pictures with her more than a million followers.

Later, the pictures of Sanam Baloch and her daughter were also shared by a close relative of the actress.


