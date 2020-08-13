Sanam Baloch shares daughter's pictures for the first time

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TV actress Sanam Baloch on Wednesday shared multiple pictures of her daughter for the first time.
The former morning show host used her Instagram stories to share the pictures with her more than a million followers.
Later, the pictures of Sanam Baloch and her daughter were also shared by a close relative of the actress.