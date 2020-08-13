Priyanka Chopra on Kamala Harris’s VP candidacy: ‘Proud moment for all women’

Priyanka Chopra joined Hollywood A-listers in rooting for Kamala Harris after she was picked by Joe Biden as his running mate on Tuesday.

Turning to her Instagram, the Baywatch actor expressed her delight as a woman with an Indian heritage was nominated for the first time in the United States, making it a historic move.

“This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket.#representationmatters PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!” she wrote.

Earlier, Harris was announced as the official pick by Joe Biden for Vice President on the Democratic ticket, in a historic move on Tuesday, leading to celebrations across the United States.

After the announcement was made by the former vice president, many celebrities turned to social media to rejoice the selection of the first Black and South Asian woman on a major political party’s presidential ticket.