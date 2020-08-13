Bella Hadid looks stunning in a skintight crop top and a pair of sagging pants

Bella Hadid looked gorgeous as she stepped out for a shopping excursion in New York City this Wednesday.



The supermodel flaunted her taut midriff as she rocked a skintight white crop top and a pair of sagging pearl grey sweats while heading out on the town.



The 23-year-old celebrity donned a striped brown and bronze tee open over her crop top, accessorising it with a handbag and a pair of sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid's younger sister swept her dark hair into an updo, adding a touch of dazzle with a tangle of necklaces and a single hoop earrings.

She upped the glitz factor with several bracelets and rounded off her ensemble with a simple pair of white sneakers.

She and a female friend could be spotted emerging from the home decor boutique Mackenzie-Childs in SoHo with some shopping.



The sizzling sensation made sure to take the precaution of wearing a mask as she stepped out amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The dynamic duo caught sight of a sweet-looking dog on a stoop and gave the pooch a little bit of attention before moving on.

Bella was self-isolating at her family's country house on a farm in Pennsylvania, but has recently frequently been seen in New York.

A couple of months ago it was reported that she shelled out $6.1 million for a two-bedroom penthouse in SoHo last year.



