Bella Hadid looks stunning in a skintight crop top and a pair of sagging pants

Bella Hadid looked gorgeous as she stepped out for a shopping excursion in New York City this Wednesday.
The supermodel flaunted her taut midriff as she rocked a skintight white crop top and a pair of sagging pearl grey sweats while heading out on the town.
The 23-year-old celebrity donned a striped brown and bronze tee open over her crop top, accessorising it with a handbag and a pair of sunglasses.
Gigi Hadid's younger sister swept her dark hair into an updo, adding a touch of dazzle with a tangle of necklaces and a single hoop earrings.
She upped the glitz factor with several bracelets and rounded off her ensemble with a simple pair of white sneakers.
She and a female friend could be spotted emerging from the home decor boutique Mackenzie-Childs in SoHo with some shopping.
The sizzling sensation made sure to take the precaution of wearing a mask as she stepped out amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The dynamic duo caught sight of a sweet-looking dog on a stoop and gave the pooch a little bit of attention before moving on.
Bella was self-isolating at her family's country house on a farm in Pennsylvania, but has recently frequently been seen in New York.
A couple of months ago it was reported that she shelled out $6.1 million for a two-bedroom penthouse in SoHo last year.