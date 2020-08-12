close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 12, 2020

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' becomes first Bollywood film to be screened at IIFF

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 12, 2020

'Super 30' featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role   would be the first movie to be screened at  the International Indian Film Festival Toronto.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Roshan shared the news with his millions of fans.

According to a  Tweet by Reliance Entertainment, the festival will take place  on 15th August.

Released in 2019, "Super 30" narrates the life of mathematics educator Anand Kumar and his educational program of the same name  .


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz