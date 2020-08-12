Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' becomes first Bollywood film to be screened at IIFF

'Super 30' featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role would be the first movie to be screened at the International Indian Film Festival Toronto.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Roshan shared the news with his millions of fans.

According to a Tweet by Reliance Entertainment, the festival will take place on 15th August.

Released in 2019, "Super 30" narrates the life of mathematics educator Anand Kumar and his educational program of the same name .



