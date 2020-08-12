close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
August 12, 2020

Katrina Kaif extends birthday greetings to Sara Ali Khan

Wed, Aug 12, 2020

Katrina Kaif was among thousands of fans who took to social media on Wednesday to wish Sara Ali Khan on her birthday.

The daughter of Bollywood's "Chotay Nawab" turned 25.

 Katrina took to her Insta stories to share Sara's picture with a sweet birthday wish.

Sara's birthday coincided with her father's announcement that he and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child.

The couple, who has a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, made the announcement in a joint statement.

Saif Ali Khan had Sara Ali Khan and Ibraheem Ali Khan from his first marriage.

