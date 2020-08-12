close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 12, 2020

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan says they are expecting second child

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 12, 2020

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on Wednesday revealed that they are expecting their second child.

The Bollywood couple said  in a joint statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Saif and Kareena have a 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

Earlier, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor said about the rumours surrounding her pregnancy that he hoped they were true.

Talking to Times of India, he said, “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company.”

He added that Saif and Kareena had not told him anything and he has no idea if the news is true.

