Sanjay Dutt’s wife asks public to not speculate after reports emerge about cancer diagnosis

Maanyata Dutt has now stepped forth to issue a statement after news about Sanjay Dutt went rife

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt drew concerns from his colossal fan-base all around the globe after word got out about his reported lung cancer diagnosis.

However, his wife, Maanyata Dutt has now stepped forth to issue a statement after the rumours related to his health went rife.

The wife of the Vaastav actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for the plethora of love and prayers, pouring in for the star and also urged the public to not fall prey to baseless claims circulating about his health.

“I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said.

“However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support,” she added.

“Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity,” she concluded.

Maanyata has been stuck in Dubai along with her and Sanjay’s children, Shahraan and Iqra, ever since the coronavirus lockdown was enforced all across India.