Zendaya reveals how she fears for her father’s safety as racial crimes surge in the US

Zendaya spoke to Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Cullors for the InStyle September cover

Zendaya, Hollywood's acclaimed actor, stepped forward to discuss the deep-rooted racial inequality in the United States and how it takes a toll on her wellness.

The Spider-Man star spoke to Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Cullors for the InStyle September cover and revealed how she had feared for her father during the filming of the Marvel flick, even when it came to him doing regular day-to-day errands.

"I was extremely emotional, and I remember thinking about my dad, who was out picking up food at the time. And I started worrying and calling him like, 'Are you OK?' I didn't want him to go out and do anything,” she said.

She detailed how despite his father understanding the systemic racism in the country, she was still worried for him.

“My dad is a 65-year-old Black man. He's been on this planet a long time, so he knows what he knows. But I still had that fear, and that scared me,” she said.

Zendaya has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and has often times raised her voice to demand justice against the many racial crimes that occur in the United States.