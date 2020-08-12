Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

Famed Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report in Times of India, film critic Komal Nahta informed about the unfortunate news in a tweet.

A source close to the actor revealed that he is devastated upon learning about his health.

The insider went on to state that the cancer is curable, due to which Dutt will be leaving for the US to seek treatment immediately.

He also said that the actor is worried about his wife and kids, who are currently in Dubai.

Meanwhile Dutt, on Monday, took to Twitter to announce that he is taking a sabbatical from films for medical treatment and urged his fans not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.

He wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"



Earlier on Monday, the Panipat actor was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness.

After getting examined for COVID-19, for which he tested negative, Dutt was discharged from the hospital after a day.