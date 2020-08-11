‘Ertugrul’ star Burcu Kıratlı looks stunning in latest photos

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, looked nothing short of a vision in latest selfies.



Burcu turned to Instagram and shared the dazzling pictures with strawberry emoticon.

Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun, who celebrated her 31st birthday last month, looked stunning in the selfies.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Kiratli recently celebrated her 31st birthday with family and shared adorable photos and videos from her birthday bash.

In one of the photo, ‘Gokce Hatun’ could be seen carrying her birthday cake and in other picture she could be seen cheering with the family.

Burcu also received a diamond ring from her husband Sinan Akcıl, who is also composer, singer-songwriter and record producer. She also shared the video of the moment.