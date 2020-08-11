Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala celebrates 32nd birthday

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday and expressed her gratitude for her family, friends and fans.



Sharing an adorable photo of herself posing with a big bouquet of red roses on Instagram, Trishala, who is a model and an entrepreneur, wrote, “32. Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes!”

“It’s been a challenging year to say the least but I’m thankful for my health, family, and friends. I appreciate all the love, messages, calls, gifts, flowers, cakes, texts, voicemails, emails, etc. I love you all so much! Thank you for making my day so incredibly special & for always being there for me.”

Trishala further said, “I wish us all happiness, health, peace, & love.”

She is the elder daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and actress Richa Sharma.

Earlier, on Monday, Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness on August 8, returned home after getting discharged from the hospital.

The Sanju actor returned home on Monday afternoon and was photographed by the paparazzi waiting outside his home.