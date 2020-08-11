Netizens call for boycott of Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 amid nepotism backlash

Shortly after Indian star Alia Bhatt announced that the trailer of her upcoming film Sadak 2 will be released on Tuesday, a section of Twitterati uninstalled the OTT app that is all set to premiere the film on August 28.



The hashtag #UninstallHotstar trended on Twitter on Monday and many netizens urged people to boycott Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2.

Netizens dubbed Sadak 2, also featuring Pooja Bhatt, the Bhatt family's project amid the nepotism backlash.

Alia Bhatt along with filmmaker Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, had received massive backlash over nepotism ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The trailer of Sadak 2 will be released today.

Earlier, the Gully Boy actress turned to social media and shared new posters of the film.

She had once again turned off the comments on Twitter and Instagram after sharing the new posters.

The film marks Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial return after two decades.

Sadak 2 will be released on August 28, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.