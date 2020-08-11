Sooraj Pancholi files complaint against people linking him to Sushant Singh's death case

Sooraj Pancholi has filed a complaint against those harassing him by stating he has a connection with Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian's death case.

According to Bombay Times, the actor has filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station on Monday.

Pancholi said that he has been harassed by those writing blind items on him being linked to the mysterious deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per a source close to the actor, he has filed a complaint against certain sections of media, YouTubers, and some other people for spreading conspiracy theories and fake news on social media.

The insider went on to reveal that Sooraj wants these people to be held accountable for the way they have caused him mental distress.

Talking about Sushant Singh's death probe, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case from Mumbai Police and will be investigating in the matter.

Meanwhile, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate twice over an FIR filed by Sushanr's father.

Rhea was interrogated for her investments with the late actor and money laundering, as well as financial exploitation claims.