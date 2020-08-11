Nawazuddin Siddiqui to romance Neha Sharma in upcoming starrer 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma will play on-screen couple in upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

Announcing the film, Nawaz took to Instagram writing, "The romance that will tickle your funny bones! Here's announcing my next film #JogiraSaraRaRa with #NehaSharma."

He also shared photographs of a script-reading session along with Neha.

Kushan Nandy, who directed Nawazuddin in the 2017 release, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, will once again work with the actor on the new film, which is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, who had also written the earlier film.

"It celebrates the couple, their fancies and madness, set against the milieu of small town India or what I choose to call - the more glitzy and exuberant India," Kushan said about the film.







