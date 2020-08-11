Selena Gomez and David Henrie reunite for new film 'This Is the Year'

The former co-stars, Selena Gomez and David Henrie, will team up for mini-reunion later this month when they get together for the premiere of Henrie’s directorial debut 'This Is the Year'.



The film will have a live virtual premiere with TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, moderating a conversation between Henrie the Gomez along with the cast.



Henrie also stars in the movie — which is about a student who road trips to a music festival to get a girl — and Gomez is an executive producer.



'Lovelytheband', featured in the movie, will also perform. "A feel-good movie is just what we need,” Gomez said in a video announcing the premiere. “This movie is all about change, a theme that couldn’t be more relevant in 2020."



Tickets for the premiere are on sale now, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund.