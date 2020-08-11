Selena Gomez and David Henrie reunite for new film 'This Is the Year'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The former co-stars, Selena Gomez and David Henrie, will team up for mini-reunion later this month when they get together for the premiere of Henrie’s directorial debut 'This Is the Year'.
The film will have a live virtual premiere with TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, moderating a conversation between Henrie the Gomez along with the cast.
Henrie also stars in the movie — which is about a student who road trips to a music festival to get a girl — and Gomez is an executive producer.
'Lovelytheband', featured in the movie, will also perform. "A feel-good movie is just what we need,” Gomez said in a video announcing the premiere. “This movie is all about change, a theme that couldn’t be more relevant in 2020."
Tickets for the premiere are on sale now, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund.