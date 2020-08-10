close
Mon Aug 10, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 10, 2020

Madhuri expresses her views about Shah Rukh Khan movies

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 10, 2020

 Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday revealed the names of  her favourite Shah Rukh Khan movies.

She  was  asked to share the name of her favorite movies of "Bollywood King" Shah Rukh Khan during a Q and A session on Twitter.

"I loved him in Baazigar, DDLJ, Chak De India and all the films we did together," she said.

When a fan asked her to name her own favorite movie, the actress said, "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" is my all-time favorite".

