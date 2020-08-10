Madhuri expresses her views about Shah Rukh Khan movies

Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday revealed the names of her favourite Shah Rukh Khan movies.

She was asked to share the name of her favorite movies of "Bollywood King" Shah Rukh Khan during a Q and A session on Twitter.

"I loved him in Baazigar, DDLJ, Chak De India and all the films we did together," she said.

When a fan asked her to name her own favorite movie, the actress said, "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" is my all-time favorite".

