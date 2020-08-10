Sanjay Dutt returns home after two days in hospital

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness on August 8, has returned home as he was discharged from the hospital.



The Sanju actor returned home on Monday afternoon and was photographed by the paparazzi waiting outside his home.

Sanjay was tested negative for coronavirus, however, he was kept under medical observation in the hospital for two days.

He had updated the fans about his health from the hospital. He had tweeted, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2 also featuring Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

The film will release on August 28, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.