Bilal Saeed regretful over Wazir Khan Mosque filming after national outrage

Bilal Saeed after sparking national outrage over the filming of one of his music videos, has issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of the public.

The 31-year-old Baari crooner turned to his Instagram with lengthy apology over the recent debacle that was caused following the filming of his music video Qubool with Saba Qamar.

“We realize what has happened over the past few days has hurt your sentiments deeply,” he began.

“We as Muslims, as decent human beings and as artists will never, ever trivialize or condone disrespect to Islam or any other religion, race, caste, colour or creed. If we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart,” he added.

In the video, Saeed states: "Saba Qamar and I had recently filmed a nikkah sequence at Wazir Khan Mosque which created a big misunderstanding and hurt the emotions of a lot of people."

He said further that claims rife about dance sequences being shot within the premises of the mosque were untrue.

“Alhamdulilah I am a Muslim and I was raised in a Muslim household. I cannot even think about doing something that would disrespect my religion.”

“I solemnly affirm in the name of Allah that neither did we play any music in the mosque and nor did we dance and the witness to that is the management of the mosque.”

He further addressed a clip that he said created the misunderstanding on the internet, adding that it was nothing more than a photo shoot which happen regularly at the mosque site.

“There was a move that we did for the sake of the photo shoot. We were not following any dance sequence and neither was there any music playing in the background. We understand that we have unintentionally made a mistake and we are acknowledging our mistake.”

“Saba Qamar and I, are just humans like the rest of us and to err is human,” he added.