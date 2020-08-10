Vicky Kaushal meets Katrina Kaif at her residence: report

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the talk of the town ever since they were clicked attending a Diwali party of their mutual friend together last year.



The video, wherein Katrina and the Raazi heartthrob making their way home from Diwali party, went viral and sparked speculations of their romance.

Since then, the rumoured lovebirds have been spotted together in several parties, dinners and other festivals. However, the couple has not officially made their relationship public.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal visited Katrina Kaif at her residence in Mumbai. He was spotted getting out of his car upon reaching Katrina’s residence wearing mask and gloves.

Vicky looked super cool in a casual outfit.

Last month, Katrina Kaif, who celebrated her 37th birthday, received sweet birthday wishes from her rumoured boyfriend.

The Raazi actor turned to Instagram and posted a happy-go-lucky adorable photo of his rumoured girlfriend and wrote, "Happy birthday @katrinakaif.”

Katrina shared the same picture on her Instagram Story and extended gratitude to Vicky Kaushal for the sweet wishes.

“Thank you,” she captioned it.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.